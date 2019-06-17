Video shows man upset over track work randomly punching MTA worker in Harlem

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows a man randomly punching an MTA worker in Harlem.

It happened on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. inside the 145th Street station.

It appears this man was upset that the 1 train wasn't running and he confronted a group of MTA workers doing track work.

The attack was caught on MTA surveillance cameras.

The video shows the man exchanging words with the workers and then the man suddenly punches a 59-year-old worker in the face.

He then ducked back under the tape and left the station. 1 trains were not running due to track work.

This has the Transit Workers Union very concerned about recent attacks on workers. More than 100 employees were assaulted last year. This year alone, workers have been stabbed, punched, and even had urine thrown on them.

Police are not taking these assaults lightly and are asking anyone who recognizes this man to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

