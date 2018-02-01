Video shows man stalking elderly Harlem woman before attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the assault of an elderly woman in Harlem.

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is looking for a man seen on surveillance video stalking an elderly Harlem woman before allegedly knocking her to the ground and robbing her of a cell phone and $10 cash.

The mugging was reported Wednesday, January 31st around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of W. 116th and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Video shows a man in a black hooded puffer coat following 83-year-old Miriam Castillo into her high-rise building, then into the elevator, then down her hallway. He covers his face the entire time.

Castillo says she did not notice the man hovering near her as she got her mail, or when she stepped into the elevator.

The victim's purse was recovered in a stairway, but her phone and wallet were missing. She suffered bruises to her face, police said.

Despite the incident, Castillo got up the next morning and went to church. She told abc7NY she's not angry at the man who mugged her.

"I want him to repent and for God to forgive him, and to forgive me if I am at fault. I had a brain hemmorage, cancer, and I'm still fighting, and a small hit in the head is nothing," Castillo said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
muggingattackrobberysurveillance videoHarlemNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News