Video shows men robbing Bronx gas station for 3rd time, NYPD says

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a terrifying armed robbery in the Bronx as police search for two men suspected of staging a string of robberies at the same gas station.

This video shows the suspects robbing a worker at a gas station on Boston Road in Allerton.

It happened in December.

Police say this was the third time the same people robbed a worker at that gas station.

The earlier other holdups happened in August and September of last year.

In each incident, the suspects pulled out a gun and grabbed the worker's cash.

In all they have stolen more than 600 dollars.

Anyone with information about the suspect or any of the robberies is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

