NYPD releases video of police-involved shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has released video from the moments leading up to a police-involved shooting in Harlem Tuesday night.
The footage shows the suspect, 34-year-old Michael Cordero, in the hallway of a building on West 114th street.
Police were there for reports of a man with a gun and ended up shooting Cordero.
The NYPD said that when officers approached him, they demanded that he take his hands out of his pocket but he refused to cooperate and told police he had a gun.
Cordero took a shooting stance and pointed a black object at the officers, police said. One of the officers fired three rounds and struck the suspect in the hip.
The object turned out to be a wallet. He was found to have a knife in his pocket but no gun.
"At that point, our cops had literally less than a second to make a decision," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. "They fired, so in my opinion they acted appropriately."
Cordero was hospitalized in stable condition.
He has a number of prior arrests. Records show that in one case he bit a police officer on the hand and spit on a second during a struggle.
