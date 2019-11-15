Video shows violent recording studio robbery in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help solving a violent robbery at a Bronx recording studio that left an employee hospitalized.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday inside Wayne World Records on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview section.

It was caught on camera.

Video from inside the studio shows a masked gunman pushing the victim to the ground.

A second man with a gun leaves his face uncovered as both men rob the place of cash and electronics before running away.

As they fled, the 30-year-old robbery victim decided to get in his car and follow them.

He ended up getting shot in the shoulder. His car windshield was shattered, and the gunman got away.

The victim was hospitalized, his condition described as "stable."

If you recognize either suspect, a $2500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction through Crime Stoppers.

