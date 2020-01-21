Video shows violent struggle, man stabbed with scissors in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Wild video shows a violent fight inside a Brooklyn home.

Police say the man in the video without a shirt on got into an argument with a 51-year-old man inside a home on 53rd Street in Sunset Park last Monday.

That's when the suspect grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the other man in the back.

The victim was treated for a puncture wound at Maimonides hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the stabber is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

