Transformer explosion leads to power outages for Hoboken residents

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A transformer explosion led to power outages for Hoboken residents Monday night.

Both the Hoboken Fire Department and PSE&G are responding to power outages and electrical emergencies across the city.


The city of Hoboken tweeted that portions of the city north of 7th street may be without power due to a transformer outage.



Crews from PSE&G are currently on the scene and are assessing repairs.

According to PSE&G's outage map, residents have been without power since around 7:30 p.m.

As of right now, the outage map indicates power may not be completely restored sometime Tuesday morning.

It's not yet clear how many residents are without power.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobokenhudson countypower outagetransformer explosion
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
Woman fatally struck by vehicle at car wash in NYC
Elusive coyote spotted roaming through Central Park
AccuWeather Alert: Significant icing possible through morning
Video: 2 officers accused of unprovoked assault on 19-year-old
$5,000 wedding dress stolen from NYC lobby
Show More
The Countdown: Trump to reemerge after 2nd impeachment acquittal
Man misdiagnosed with COVID gets 2nd chance at Mount Sinai
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
NJ zoo's 17-year-old snow leopard dies
Michael Jordan donates $10M for NC health clinics
More TOP STORIES News