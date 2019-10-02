Video: Trio wanted for stealing $4,200 of merchandise from Victoria's Secret in New Jersey

MARLTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise was stolen from a Victoria's Secret store in New Jersey.Police say three suspects took about 400 pairs of undergarments from the store in Marlton on Sept. 25.Officials say the value of the stolen merchandise is about $4,200.Investigators believe the same suspects could be behind similar incidents at a Victoria's Secret store in Yonkers and Queens.Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.----------