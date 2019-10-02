Video: Trio wanted for stealing $4,200 of merchandise from Victoria's Secret in New Jersey

Police say three suspects took about 400 pairs of undergarments from the store in Marlton on Sept. 25.
Officials say the value of the stolen merchandise is about $4,200.
Investigators believe the same suspects could be behind similar incidents at a Victoria's Secret store in Yonkers and Queens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube