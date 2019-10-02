Video: Trio wanted for stealing $4,200 of merchandise from Victoria's Secret in New Jersey

MARLTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise was stolen from a Victoria's Secret store in New Jersey.

Police say three suspects took about 400 pairs of undergarments from the store in Marlton on Sept. 25.

Officials say the value of the stolen merchandise is about $4,200.

Investigators believe the same suspects could be behind similar incidents at a Victoria's Secret store in Yonkers and Queens.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftvictoria's secretrobberynew jersey newscaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
AccuWeather: Record highs reached
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
Girl attacked by pit bull, Bronx neighbor uses bat to save her
Show More
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
More TOP STORIES News