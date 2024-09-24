Extra Time: 7OYS investigates trouble with tasers, breakthrough Alzheimer's treatment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, new questions surround use as tasers are found to be 'ineffective' more than 30% of the time, plus local doctors are looking into the potential of a synthetic version of vitamin B-1 as a treatment for early Alzheimer's disease.

As for weather, after a mainly cloudy but dry day on Tuesday, showers become more likely everywhere Wednesday into Thursday.

Other headlines from Monday's show:

New questions surround use as tasers are found to be 'ineffective' more than 30% of the time

New questions are surrounding the use of police taser guns after the devices failed to subdue a toll evader with a knife in Brooklyn on September 15.

Police body camera video shows the actions two officers took when Derrell Mickles didn't follow their commands after toll evading twice and displayed a knife. Less than a minute after the officers caught up with Mickles on the Brooklyn subway platform, they deployed their tasers but the devices didn't work to stop him.

The video appears to show the suspect pulling the metal probes from his clothing and leaving the subway car.

After the tasers were ineffective, both officers then opened fire, striking Mickles, two innocent bystanders, and one officer was also hit by the other officer's gun fire.

NYC Gridlock Alert Days 2024 are back with the start of the U.N. General Assembly

Gridlock Alert Days begin in New York City on Monday with the United Nations General Assembly and continue through the 2024 holiday season.

Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan for the duration of the week.

