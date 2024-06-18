Extra Time: Heat wave approaches the Tri-State; crucial rent guidelines vote in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail a crucial final vote that will determine how much rent will increase for New York's stabilized apartments, a new push for social media warning labels and an approaching heat wave.

New York City and the Tri-State area are on the verge of a heat wave, with some parts of the area that could see seven days of temperatures above 90 degrees.

Just how long it lasts depends on where you live. Places like Newark, New Jersey will be dealing with temperatures as hot as 95 degrees. In New York City, the temperature in Central Park could top 94 degrees.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has more on the AccuWeather Alert.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Crucial rent guidelines vote in NYC

Millions of New Yorkers who live in rent stabilized apartments will find out Monday night how much higher their rents will go up. The rent Guidelines Board will take its final vote.

The preliminary vote called for an increase of up to 4 .5% for one-year leases, and up to 6.5 % for two-year leases. Tenant groups say renters cannot afford the increase with the cost of everything else going up.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón is at Hunter College on Manhattan's Upper East Side with more.

Surgeon General warning about social media

There's another warning about social media and its impact on children's mental health.

The U.S. Surgeon General wants to post warning labels on social media apps that could be addictive to children. The labels would be similar to those used on cigarettes and alcohol.

Dr. Vivek Murthy says studies show that teens who spend three hours a day on social media double their risk of depression. He's pleading with Congress to pass a bill that would require apps to warn parents and children about the dangers of social media.

Joining us with more is Julie Scelfo, the founder and executive director of Mothers Against Media Addiction.

The future of DEI

With diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts facing an alarming backlash, the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies kicked off a critical conversation among women and leaders of color.

They held an event called "Should D-E-I Die?" The purpose is to figure out what can be done to preserve the effort to ensure marginalized people and communities are supported.

Joining us to talk more about the future of DEI is Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies"

NY officials investigating area near Gowanus Canal for contamination

There are new concerns for residents along the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn.

Soil contaminated in and around the waterway may now be contributing to potentially harmful health concerns. So what can be done to fix this problem?

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg has the story from Gowanus.

