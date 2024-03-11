Homelessness among college students is rising, LA Room & Board is tackling the issue head on

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The rigors of obtaining a college degree are challenging enough without having to think about where your next meal is going to come from, or where you're going to sleep at night. LA Room & Board addresses those basic needs for dozens of students in the Los Angeles area. The non-profit provides affordable transitional housing and support services at three sites to help students achieve their postsecondary education goals.

"When we thing about homelessness, all of us think of the most salient presentation of it, street homelessness, skid row, etcetera, but our students who are trying their level best to get through college are experiencing some of the same dynamics that lead to more chronic homelessness," said Sam Prater, founder and executive director of LA Room & Board.

"We wanna set them up for success," said Prater. "We gotta support them now because if we don't then we risk them falling into deeper despair."

For more information, go to: https://larnb.org/