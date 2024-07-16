Extra Time: Trump picks VP, what we know about gunman in Trump shooting

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail former President Trump's pick for Vice President on day 1 of the RNC and what we know about the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally on Saturday.

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail former President Trump's pick for Vice President on day 1 of the RNC and what we know about the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally on Saturday.

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail former President Trump's pick for Vice President on day 1 of the RNC and what we know about the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally on Saturday.

In this edition of Extra Time, we detail former President Trump's pick for Vice President on day 1 of the RNC and what we know about the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally on Saturday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail former President Trump's pick for Vice President on day 1 of the RNC and what we know about the gunman who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally on Saturday.

As for weather, look for peak heat on Tuesday, as extreme conditions continue to bake the region.

Heat advisories are in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area for high heat and humidity with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

More headlines from Monday's episode:

Who Is JD Vance?

Vance's rise began when he released his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," where he reflects on his upbringing and growing up in a low-income family involved in violence and addiction in Middletown, Ohio -- part of America's Rust Belt.

Complex portrait of gunman in Trump assassination attempt emerges

Crooks had been registered as a Republican voter, according to state records. A $15 donation to a progressive group was also recorded under "Thomas Crooks" in January 2021, according to FEC records.

He was working as a dietary aide at the Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to administrator Marcie Grimm. Thomas Matthew Crooks "performed his job without concern" and passed a background check, according to Grimm.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.