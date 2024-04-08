Blooming again: The sunflower car restored for Art Car Parade

BACK ON THE ROAD! After rusting away for years, the sunflower car finds its light. Artist Joe Haden revives Sunflower art car for upcoming Art Car parade in downtown Houston.

CROCKETT, Texas -- After rusting away for years, the sunflower car rides again and will appear in the Art Car Parade.

Longtime art car artist, Joe Haden, worked months to get the car running again.

"I remember the first time I saw this car and loved it, and now I get to drive it, which is a little overwhelming," Haden said.

Tim Young was the original creator of the sunflower car. He died in 2015 and according to the Orange show, Young's wife donated the car to their organization. In 2023, Joe Haden was selected to restore the car.

"They trusted me that I would do the right thing with it," Haden said. "This is a tribute to Tim and all the people we lost."

The 37th annual Art Car Parade rolls through downtown Houston April 13, 2024.