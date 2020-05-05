Coronavirus

Coronavirus: People around the world sharing 'View from my window'

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a simple, yet powerful idea -- sharing the view from your window during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and that's precisely what thousands of people who are forced to stay home right now are doing.

The Facebook page, View From My Window, is offering people a glimpse at life all around the world.

Ajit Rekhy created the group.

"I'm awake at three in the morning, just to look to see what's going on with the page," Rekhy said. "It's exciting."

It's an invitation-only group that at last check has nearly 65,000 members.

Rekhy, who lives in Canada and monitors the page, says about every minute about five or six pictures post.

There are some guidelines: No selfies, although right now she is allowing some of kids and seniors.

She strongly advises not to post past beach vacations because her goal is to keep things at the moment and raw.

"I wanted to tell people there is so much going on right now, but ultimately you are staying home, that's your place," Rekhy said.

Some of the pictures include a home in Long Island, where a Tic-Tac-Toe board made out of tape now covers the storm door so grandkids can safety play with their grandparents. There's also the view from an Italian nursing home, and a drive-by 72nd birthday in Colorado.

"One picture I saw it, it reminded me of my childhood," Rekhy said. "All da,y I thought of that. It made me so happy."

The married mother of two started the page in 2018 as a way to share her photographs, but there wasn't much interest.

Things have changed, during this challenging time of isolation as snapshots help connect strangers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york citycoronavirusphotoscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicphotographycovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19facebooku.s. & worldphotocommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio's COVID-19 update
More than half of NJ's death toll from long-term care facilities
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Cuomo argues human cost is critical factor in reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio's COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, Supreme Court says
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Show More
NYC subways shut down for overnight cleaning
Cuomo argues human cost is critical factor in reopening
AccuWeather: Cool with light rain possible
Graphic video captures brutal gang assault in Bronx
Flames engulf home in Fort Salonga
More TOP STORIES News