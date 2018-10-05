Violent predator sought in Freeport sex assault

On Long Island, police are trying to track down a predator in Nassau County.New video shows the suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault.A 36-year-old woman was knocked unconscious a week ago in Freeport.While she was on the ground, police say, she came to and realized the suspect was sexually assaulting her.The victim is now slowly recovering after being taken to the hospital.He is described as a male Hispanic, 5'7"-5'8" tall with a slight to medium build. He was wearing blue jeans and a long green shirt.Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident call the Special Victim's Squad at 516-573-4022 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.----------