About WABC-TV and our history

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV has been broadcasting to the New York City metropolitan area since August 10, 1948.

Today, it's the most-watched TV station in the United States.

In 1971 Capital Cities Communications, later Capital Cities/ABC, Inc., purchased the station.

In 1996 WABC-TV became part of the Walt Disney Co. when Disney acquired Capital Cities/ABC.

WABC-TV Studios are located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City.



Address

7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023
917-260-7000

