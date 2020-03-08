Politics

Coronavirus impact and the Democratic political outlook

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Right now, nearly 4,000 people under self-quarantine in just New York City. As we tape this interview Friday afternoon, we have almost a handful of confirmed cases in New York City, and health experts predict the numbers will grow.

Nationally the number of confirmed cases is already in the hundreds thanks to the concept of community spread; people getting infected who haven't traveled.

Today we talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton about what we know and what we don't know when it comes to the novel coronavirus and what we can do to protect ourselves.

The road for the white house perhaps narrowing for Bernie Sanders but first--the selloff on Wall Street. What should small investors do now?

We talk to ABC's Chief Financial Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

Bill Ritter speaks with Rebecca Jarvis on the financial implications of COVID-19.



The Democratic race for president thins out fast, and now it's a two-person race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. We talk to Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Bill RItter speaks with Hank Sheinkopf and Rick Klein.



----------
