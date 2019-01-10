U.S. & WORLD

Bus driver rescues barefoot baby wandering barefoot on Wisconsin freeway overpass

Heart stopping video captured a bus driver rescuing a baby boy that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass last month.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Heart-stopping video captured a bus driver rescuing a baby girl that she spotted alone on a freeway overpass last month.

Milwaukee County bus driver Irena Ivic spotted the child running on the side of the road just before 8:00 a.m. on December 22. The child, who was less than 1 year old, was barefoot and wearing only a onesie and diaper.

Ivic stopped her bus, ran across the busy street, picked up the crying child and carried her on board the bus. A passenger on the bus took off her jacket to help keep the girl warm as Ivic comforted her, who quickly fell asleep in her arms.

Firefighters, police officers and transit security officers arrived on the scene a short time later. Besides being cold and scared, authorities said the girl was unharmed.

Police said the baby had been left outside by her mother who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis. Authorities eventually reunited the baby with her father.

Authorities said this is the ninth lost or missing child found by Milwaukee County Transit System drivers in recent years. Ivic will be honored for her heroic actions on Thursday.

