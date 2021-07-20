WATCH: NJ detective saves girl from choking on food

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10898164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A TSA team from JFK Airport reunited a traveler with a newly purchased diamond that went missing from her engagement ring.

MANCHESTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is new video of the moment a police detective in New Jersey saved a young girl choking on food.Surveillance video from inside a restaurant in the Manchester Plaza Shopping Center shows Detective Richard Jupinka rush to a nearby table where the girl was choking.The girl's uncle first tried to do the Heimlich maneuver but was unsuccessful.Then, Detective Jupinka performed it and was able to clear the food.Once the obstruction was cleared, the girl began breathing normally.The child's family declined the need for medical attention and thanked the officer for his life-saving actions."Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time. Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently," said Chief Robert Dolan, Manchester Police Department.----------