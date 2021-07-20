WATCH: NJ detective saves girl from choking on food

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ detective saves young girl from choking

MANCHESTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is new video of the moment a police detective in New Jersey saved a young girl choking on food.

Surveillance video from inside a restaurant in the Manchester Plaza Shopping Center shows Detective Richard Jupinka rush to a nearby table where the girl was choking.


The girl's uncle first tried to do the Heimlich maneuver but was unsuccessful.

Then, Detective Jupinka performed it and was able to clear the food.

Once the obstruction was cleared, the girl began breathing normally.



The child's family declined the need for medical attention and thanked the officer for his life-saving actions.


"Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time. Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently," said Chief Robert Dolan, Manchester Police Department.



ALSO READ | TSA team returns diamond missing from Kennedy Airport traveler's ring
EMBED More News Videos

A TSA team from JFK Airport reunited a traveler with a newly purchased diamond that went missing from her engagement ring.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseychild rescuepolice officerchoking
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people| LIVE
NYC, NJ pushing vaccines over masks as COVID cases rise again
NYPD releases shocking videos of shootings in NYC
NJ hospital fires 6 high-ranking workers for refusing vaccine mandate
AccuWeather: Hottest day with sun & clouds
Fight breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight, shocking passengers
COVID Updates: American Academy of Pediatrics says kids should mask up
Show More
70+ people rescued after weekend storms bring flooding to Newark
TSA team at JFK finds honeymooner's missing diamond
Smoke from western wildfires could impact NYC
More mass vaccination sites close, mayor says no to mask mandate
Space travel will advance with Blue Origin's flight, experts say
More TOP STORIES News