Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on L train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- A brazen robbery where a robber actually cut a hole in a man's pants was caught on camera on the subway.

It happened last Sunday at 2:12 a.m. on a northbound L train near Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

The 28-year-old victim was asleep when the man cut a hole in his pocket and stole the man's cell phone and credit cards.

The suspect later spent $68 using those credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire burns through Coney Island apartment
Nik Wallenda installs highwire in Times Square
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
NY bill OKs driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
Facebook launching its own currency for 2 billion-plus users
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Show More
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Yonkers firefighters help deliver baby on Father's Day
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
More TOP STORIES News