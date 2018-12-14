A large water main break disrupted water service and closed a street in Englewood, Bergen County Friday morning.Suez Water crews were on North Dean Street next to the Brookside Cemetery overnight trying to shut off the water after a 24-inch main broke, opening up the street.Video showed water surging 7 feet in the air from beneath the roadway and flowing onto adjacent train tracks.Fortunately, Eyewitness News is told, the tracks are not for a commuter line so the break did not appear to disrupt train service.Businesses and households reported low water pressure in the area.North Dean was closed between Glenwood Road. East Hudson Avenue was shut down near Englewood Hospital.Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.----------