Water main break floods several blocks on Upper West Side, subway service affected

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge water main break flooded several streets on the Upper West Side Monday morning.

West 65th to West 61st streets are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus avenues.

The break happened around 5 a.m. The FDNY says that they are checking the basements of buildings in the area for flooding.

There are delays and multiple impacts to northbound 1 and 2 train service.

Northbound 1 trains are running on the express track from 34 St-Penn Station to 72 St because of a water main break on the street level at 66 St-Lincoln Ctr.

For service to/from the bypassed stations, take a southbound train.

Some northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 149 St-Grand Concourse.

You may experience delays in northbound 2 and 3 train service.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citywater main break
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler
Update on investigation into Jersey City supermarket attack
2 hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in Brooklyn
Passenger on Newark-bound flight accused of assaulting flight attendant
Show More
High school soccer coach killed in Ramapo house fire
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Investigation underway after 2 planes nearly collide at JFK
Sources: Todd Frazier gets 1-year deal from Rangers
Straphangers strip down to skivvies for No Pants Subway Ride
More TOP STORIES News