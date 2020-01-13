UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge water main break flooded several streets on the Upper West Side Monday morning.
West 65th to West 61st streets are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus avenues.
The break happened around 5 a.m. The FDNY says that they are checking the basements of buildings in the area for flooding.
There are delays and multiple impacts to northbound 1 and 2 train service.
Northbound 1 trains are running on the express track from 34 St-Penn Station to 72 St because of a water main break on the street level at 66 St-Lincoln Ctr.
For service to/from the bypassed stations, take a southbound train.
Some northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 149 St-Grand Concourse.
You may experience delays in northbound 2 and 3 train service.
Water main break floods several blocks on Upper West Side, subway service affected
