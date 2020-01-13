Water main break floods several blocks on Upper West Side, subway service affected

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge water main break flooded several streets on the Upper West Side Monday morning.West 65th to West 61st streets are flooded on both Broadway and Columbus avenues.The break happened around 5 a.m. The FDNY says that they are checking the basements of buildings in the area for flooding.There are delays and multiple impacts to northbound 1 and 2 train service.Northbound 1 trains are running on the express track from 34 St-Penn Station to 72 St because of a water main break on the street level at 66 St-Lincoln Ctr.For service to/from the bypassed stations, take a southbound train.Some northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to 149 St-Grand Concourse.You may experience delays in northbound 2 and 3 train service.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.