Water main break floods streets, turns to ice in Queens

ARVERNE, Queens (WABC) -- Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Queens that turned several streets into small lakes.Authorities say the main broke on Beach 81st Street in Arverne around 3 a.m. Thursday.Water quickly flooded the street and turned to ice in some areas due to the cold temperatures.Traffic was shutdown in the are while repairs are made.There is no word on whether water service was effected.----------