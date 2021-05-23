Arts & Entertainment

Cracker Barrel server stuns diners with incredible 'Happy Birthday' performance

ILLINOIS -- It's often a surprise when the server or restaurant staff come out to sing "Happy Birthday," but this performance takes the cake.

A Cracker Barrel server in Marion, Illinois stunned diners when she began to sing back on May 2.

Birthday boy, Jared Gravatt, couldn't believe his ears.

The server, whose name tag says Miranda, received a rousing round of applause for her thrilling rendition of the song.

"That was the best birthday I've ever heard," a person is heard saying.

Talk about a birthday to never forget!
