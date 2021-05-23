ILLINOIS -- It's often a surprise when the server or restaurant staff come out to sing "Happy Birthday," but this performance takes the cake.
A Cracker Barrel server in Marion, Illinois stunned diners when she began to sing back on May 2.
Birthday boy, Jared Gravatt, couldn't believe his ears.
RELATED: McDonald's employee who's turning 100 says she has no plans to retire
The server, whose name tag says Miranda, received a rousing round of applause for her thrilling rendition of the song.
"That was the best birthday I've ever heard," a person is heard saying.
Talk about a birthday to never forget!
Cracker Barrel server stuns diners with incredible 'Happy Birthday' performance
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News