Weather

At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana

OIL CITY, Louisiana -- Three people were found dead in their storm-damaged homes in two Louisiana parishes.

A man was killed overnight when a tree hit his home during severe weather in Oil City, Louisiana, near Shreveport.

High winds brought down the tree onto the man's home.

He was alive for a time in the wreckage, but deputies say he eventually died after speaking to them.

So far, this is the only death reported in that parish.

An elderly couple was found dead in their demolished trailer home in Bossier Parish.

Local authorities are using K-9 teams and drones to survey the damage.

The Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

RELATED: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
EMBED More News Videos

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianastormu.s. & worldman killedstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News