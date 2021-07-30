Fast-moving storms spark tornado warnings, flooding across New Jersey

The National Weather Service said two touched down and one caused significant damage in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
As the National Weather Service works to survey any damage, early images show a path of destruction at a car dealership in Trevose, Pennsylvania.
Cars were seen flipped in parking lots and a roofing structure was torn off the property. No injuries have been reported.
While a tornado has not yet been confirmed in New Jersey, there were reports of storm damage and flooding.
A viewer sent video of the flooding in Nutley, New Jersey, after the storms moved through.
@News12NJ @CBSNewYork @ABC7NY @NBCNewYork @weatherchannel @LeeGoldbergABC7 @DaveCurren @joe_codomo Flooding in Nutley, NJ https://t.co/cwMln31Ot3 #snowcodomo pic.twitter.com/4rDZQ67lpf— Weather 101 (@NNJWeather) July 29, 2021
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
