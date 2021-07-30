Fast-moving storms spark tornado warnings, flooding across New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10918028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Action Cam was on the scene after severe weather swept through Feasterville-Trevose, Bucks County.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A fast-moving line of storms sparked tornado warnings and flooding across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.The National Weather Service said two touched down and one caused significant damage in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.As the National Weather Service works to survey any damage, early images show a path of destruction at a car dealership in Trevose, Pennsylvania.Cars were seen flipped in parking lots and a roofing structure was torn off the property. No injuries have been reported.While a tornado has not yet been confirmed in New Jersey, there were reports of storm damage and flooding.A viewer sent video of the flooding in Nutley, New Jersey, after the storms moved through.----------