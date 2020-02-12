AccuWeather: A bit of ice early

The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with three chances for snow or a mix over the next seven days.
Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.
Sunday
A bit of ice early with a high of 34.
Monday
Light icy mix. High of 33.
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Freezing rain/sleet with a high of 32.
Wednesday
Still cold. High of 32.
Thursday
Snow or mix with a high of 36.
Friday
Mix lingers? High of 41.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 37.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.