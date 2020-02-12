weather

AccuWeather: A bit of ice early

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bit of sleet and freezing rain will taper off early Sunday making way for a cloudy evening.

The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with three chances for snow or a mix over the next seven days.

Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.

Sunday
A bit of ice early with a high of 34.

Monday
Light icy mix. High of 33.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Freezing rain/sleet with a high of 32.

Wednesday
Still cold. High of 32.

Thursday
Snow or mix with a high of 36.

Friday
Mix lingers? High of 41.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 37.

"Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

