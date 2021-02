AccuWeather: A bit of ice early

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bit of sleet and freezing rain will taper off early Sunday making way for a cloudy evening.The flurry of winter storms will not let up for long with three chances for snow or a mix over the next seven days.Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.A bit of ice early with a high of 34.Light icy mix. High of 33.AccuWeather Alert: Freezing rain/sleet with a high of 32.Still cold. High of 32.Snow or mix with a high of 36.Mix lingers? High of 41.Partly sunny with a high of 37.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app