AccuWeather: Afternoon, evening showers

Monday
A few PM showers. High of 71.
Tuesday
Very warm with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 69.
Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 67.
Friday
Chance of rain. High of 63.
Saturday
A few showers possible with a high 63.
Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Clouds and sun. High of 67.
