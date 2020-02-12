AccuWeather: Afternoon, evening showers

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a couple of afternoon and evening showers.



Monday
A few PM showers. High of 71.

Tuesday
Very warm with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 69.

Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 67.

Friday
Chance of rain. High of 63.

Saturday
A few showers possible with a high 63.

Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Clouds and sun. High of 67.

