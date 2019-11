AccuWeather: Record-challenging cold to grip New York City area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday as the coldest air of the season will be arriving. Some rain along the cold front may end as snow in the afternoon as temperatures tumble.While the snow should not amount to much more than a coating in the city, areas to the far north and west in the higher elevations could get an inch or two.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Turning colder with a high of 49 dropping to the low 20s.Brisk and colder with a high of 34.Still cold with a high of 40.Not as cold with a high of 49.Partly sunny with a high of 44.Mostly cloudy with a high of 46.Showers possible. High 51.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------