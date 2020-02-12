weather

AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and showery

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of heavy rain and colder temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain will carry over to Friday with brisk, scattered showers throughout the Tri-State area for most of the day.



Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 54.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 59.

Sunday
Scattered showers with a high of 61.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Warmer mix with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 62.

Thursday
Mostly sunny with a high of 61.

Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

