AccuWeather Alert: Chilly Election Day

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be a chilly Election Day, with highs reaching 50.

Tuesday

Chilly choice. High 50.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 58.
Thursday
Even milder. High 62.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 65.

Saturday
Still mild with a high of 67.

Sunday
Sunny and mild with a high of 64.

Monday
Mild day with a high of 68.

