AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cold temperatures will hang on for the weekend, but not as harsh, as we keep a close eye on a developing winter storm.Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the first flakes will arrive in New Jersey late Sunday and could bring a significant snowfall to the south of the city. winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey starting Sunday night for heavy snow and high wind gusts.Frigid sun with a high of 29.Clouds increase. High 28.AccuWeather Alert for a winter storm! High 34.Snow ends. High 35.Bright and blustery. High 37.Milder with a high of 42.Breezy and even milder. High 48.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app