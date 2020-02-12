AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the first flakes will arrive in New Jersey late Sunday and could bring a significant snowfall to the south of the city.
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey starting Sunday night for heavy snow and high wind gusts.
Saturday
Frigid sun with a high of 29.
Sunday
Clouds increase. High 28.
Monday
AccuWeather Alert for a winter storm! High 34.
Tuesday
Snow ends. High 35.
Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High 37.
Thursday
Milder with a high of 42.
Friday
Breezy and even milder. High 48.
