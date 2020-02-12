weather

AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cold temperatures will hang on for the weekend, but not as harsh, as we keep a close eye on a developing winter storm.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the first flakes will arrive in New Jersey late Sunday and could bring a significant snowfall to the south of the city.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey starting Sunday night for heavy snow and high wind gusts.

Saturday
Frigid sun with a high of 29.

Sunday
Clouds increase. High 28.

Monday
AccuWeather Alert for a winter storm! High 34.

Tuesday
Snow ends. High 35.

Wednesday
Bright and blustery. High 37.

Thursday
Milder with a high of 42.

Friday
Breezy and even milder. High 48.

