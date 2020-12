AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warnings in effect, high winds

EMBED >More News Videos A Christmas storm is rolling through the Tri-State and will bring wicked winds and flooding rain.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Any hopes for a white Christmas washed away with flooding rain and high winds that began on Christmas Eve night across the New York area.Unlike the storm last week, which had a fresh supply of Arctic air to tap, strong southerly winds drew in warmer air from the south ahead of the system.The storm is predicted to unleash heavy rain and damaging winds till Friday morning.Storm intensity ramped up around late Thursday and is expected to continue till around 7 a.m on Christmas morning.Flood Watches, Warnings and Coastal Flood Advisories were also posted for many other counties across the Tri-State area.And a High Wind Warning was issued for the region Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 60-70 mph are possible.More than 200,000 power outages were reported across Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Christmas morning.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 60 early, then dropping.Brisk and cold with a high of 32.Still a chill. High of 40.Late rain with a high of 48.Blustery flakes with a high of 37.Partly sunny. High 40.Evening shower with a high of 50.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app