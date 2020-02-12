weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Any hopes for a white Christmas washed away with flooding rain and high winds that began on Christmas Eve night across the New York area.

Unlike the storm last week, which had a fresh supply of Arctic air to tap, strong southerly winds drew in warmer air from the south ahead of the system.

The storm is predicted to unleash heavy rain and damaging winds till Friday morning.
EMBED More News Videos

A Christmas storm is rolling through the Tri-State and will bring wicked winds and flooding rain.


Storm intensity ramped up around late Thursday and is expected to continue till around 7 a.m on Christmas morning.

A Flood Warning was been posted for Sullivan and Delaware counties in New York. Flood Watches and Coastal Flood Advisories were posted for many other counties across the Tri-State area.

And a High Wind Warning was issued for the region Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 60-70 mph are possible.

The New York City Emergency Management Department advised New Yorkers Wednesday to prepare for the high winds that will ramp up Thursday evening.




Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Friday

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 60 early, then dropping.

Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.

Sunday
Still a chill. High of 40.

Monday
Late rain with a high of 48.

Tuesday
Blustery flakes with a high of 37.

Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.

Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 50.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer conscious after shot in back; suspect in custody
COVID Christmas: Coronavirus dampens holiday joy
Worshippers limited at St. Patrick's Cathedral Midnight Mass
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
Xmas miracle: Boy with missing ear to have life-changing surgery
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
Smaller crowds this year for last dash of Christmas shopping
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in NYC crash involving Lamborghini
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Cinder block attack leaves woman in serious condition
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash
More TOP STORIES News