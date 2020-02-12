AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high winds

Unlike the storm last week, which had a fresh supply of Arctic air to tap, strong southerly winds drew in warmer air from the south ahead of the system.
The storm is predicted to unleash heavy rain and damaging winds till Friday morning.
Storm intensity ramped up around late Thursday and is expected to continue till around 7 a.m on Christmas morning.
A Flood Warning was been posted for Sullivan and Delaware counties in New York. Flood Watches and Coastal Flood Advisories were posted for many other counties across the Tri-State area.
And a High Wind Warning was issued for the region Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 60-70 mph are possible.
The New York City Emergency Management Department advised New Yorkers Wednesday to prepare for the high winds that will ramp up Thursday evening.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 60 early, then dropping.
Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.
Sunday
Still a chill. High of 40.
Monday
Late rain with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Blustery flakes with a high of 37.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.
Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 50.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.