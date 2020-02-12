weather

AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds to breezy & bright

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather forecast: Breezy and bright

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gusty winds will move out of the area overnight leading to a breezy but bright Saturday with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.



Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 65.

Sunday
Warmer shower. High of 76.

Monday
Showers return late with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Warmer thunderstorm chance. High of 77.

Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 70.

Thursday
Breezy and cooler. High of 67.

Friday
Rain chance with a high of 65.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 4 Americans killed in Israel stampede from Tri-State area
90 found in Houston home, prompting human smuggling investigation
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Amid allegations, Stringer vows to let voters decide mayoral race
Dog killed in Long Island hit and run; Sketch of suspect released
Woman's bank account frozen with no explanation, timeline
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
Show More
Teen heads back to Kenya after life-changing surgeries on Long Island
NYC's indoor dining capacity goes up to 75% in 1 week
Port Authority buries time capsule filled with artifacts, steel from WTC
6-year-old boy survives being shot in chest, just missing heart
NFL Draft: Jets, Giants look to fill remaining needs in Round 2 & 3
More TOP STORIES News