AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds to breezy & bright

Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 65.
Sunday
Warmer shower. High of 76.
Monday
Showers return late with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Warmer thunderstorm chance. High of 77.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 70.
Thursday
Breezy and cooler. High of 67.
Friday
Rain chance with a high of 65.
