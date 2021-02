AccuWeather Alert: Mild Tuesday, but temps plummet overnight

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Highs are near 50 Tuesday after an overnight ice storm, but a dramatic temperature drop overnight could lead to dangerous freezing for Wednesday.Lows will plummet to the teens in some areas, meaning anything still wet -- including snow and ice melt -- could potentially turn to a sheet of ice.Then, we've got a snowy/rainy mix headed our way for Thursday.Highs near 50 after overnight ice storm.Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32, but overnight lows could lead to freezing on the roadways.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to rain mix with a high of 32.Morning rain with a high of 40.Biting wind with a high of 36.Not as harsh with a high of 34.Snow chance with a high of 42.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app