AccuWeather Alert: Mild Tuesday, but temps plummet overnight

Lows will plummet to the teens in some areas, meaning anything still wet -- including snow and ice melt -- could potentially turn to a sheet of ice.
Then, we've got a snowy/rainy mix headed our way for Thursday.
Tuesday
Highs near 50 after overnight ice storm.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32, but overnight lows could lead to freezing on the roadways.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to rain mix with a high of 32.
Friday
Morning rain with a high of 40.
Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 36.
Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 34.
Monday
Snow chance with a high of 42.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.