AccuWeather Alert: Mild Tuesday, but temps plummet overnight

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Highs are near 50 Tuesday after an overnight ice storm, but a dramatic temperature drop overnight could lead to dangerous freezing for Wednesday.

Lows will plummet to the teens in some areas, meaning anything still wet -- including snow and ice melt -- could potentially turn to a sheet of ice.

Then, we've got a snowy/rainy mix headed our way for Thursday.

Tuesday
Highs near 50 after overnight ice storm.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 32, but overnight lows could lead to freezing on the roadways.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to rain mix with a high of 32.

Friday
Morning rain with a high of 40.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 36.

Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 34.

Monday
Snow chance with a high of 42.

