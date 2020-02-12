AccuWeather Alert: More snow!

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued for much of the region.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to mix SE with a high of 29.
Friday
Light mix with a high of 36.
Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 34.
Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 34.
Monday
Snow or rain. High 39.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 42.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 46.
