AccuWeather Alert: More snow!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A long-duration storm is expected to bring several fresh inches of snow to New York City and the Tri-State area. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued for much of the region.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to mix SE with a high of 29.Light mix with a high of 36.Biting wind with a high of 34.Not as harsh with a high of 34.Snow or rain. High 39.Partly sunny. High 42.Partly sunny. High 46.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app