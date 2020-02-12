weather

AccuWeather Alert: More snow!

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A long-duration storm is expected to bring several fresh inches of snow to New York City and the Tri-State area.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued for much of the region.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow to mix SE with a high of 29.

Friday
Light mix with a high of 36.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 34.

Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 34.

Monday
Snow or rain. High 39.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 42.

Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 46.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: How much snow to expect on Thursday
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
NJ, NY bracing for ice storm impact
How NJ, NY are preparing for the ice storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: How much snow to expect on Thursday
Assemblyman says Cuomo threatened him over nursing homes scandal
Snow preparations underway in Tri-State area
Arrest made in death of Nicki Minaj's father
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Woman dead, husband critical after NYC hit and run
Show More
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
'Get the (expletive) out of my way': Woman assaulted outside bakery
Cuomo announces reopening dates for outdoor, indoor amusement parks
LI school goes remote after party-fueled COVID outbreak
Weather wreaks havoc on NJ vaccine supply, appointments pushed
More TOP STORIES News