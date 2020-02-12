weather

AccuWeather Alert: Overnight rain to snow

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather Alert: Periods of heavy rain overnight will turn to snowflakes first thing Friday morning, before clearing out to wintry winds.

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!


Friday
Snow early, then wintry winds. High of 42.

Saturday
First day of spring! Bright but chilly with a high of 54.


Sunday
Spring sun. High of 58.

Monday
Sunny and nice with a high of 59.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High of 62.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 58.

Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High of 60.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
Spring equinox 2021: Everything to know
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: 1-month-old found dead suffered a fractured skull
Another suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
COVID Updates: US could be on cusp of another surge
Former LIRR worker accused of falsifying inspection reports, causing 2019 derailment
Pharmacist organizes COVID vaccine pop-ups
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Show More
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' coming to Disney+
New program to provide $400 per month to select families
Long Island home prices skyrocket due to high demand, low inventory
Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change
More TOP STORIES News