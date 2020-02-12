AccuWeather Alert: Overnight rain to snow

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates!
Friday
Snow early, then wintry winds. High of 42.
Saturday
First day of spring! Bright but chilly with a high of 54.
Sunday
Spring sun. High of 58.
Monday
Sunny and nice with a high of 59.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. High of 62.
Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 58.
Thursday
Still a chance of showers. High of 60.
