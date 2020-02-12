weather

AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, damp start to the weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Overcast with cool rain developing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Periods of rain, sometimes drenching, will continue into Saturday.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued with some minor flooding expected.

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

The rain will taper off to drizzle and a passing shower later in the day on Saturday.

Saturday
Raw and damp. High 54.

Sunday
Rain and drizzle. High 58.

Monday
Milder breaks. High 70.




Tuesday
Warm start to June. High 76.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.

Thursday
Chance of a t-storm. High 78.

Friday
Chance of a t-storm. High 80.

More TOP STORIES News