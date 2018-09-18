AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Florence arrive

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the New York area Tuesday and into Wednesday as Florence makes its way north and east.There are no longer any significant winds with the system, so flooding rainfall will remain the primary threat.The remnants of Florence will merge with another system pushing through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with a cold front.The system will then accelerate eastward across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday before the system finally moves offshore late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.As Florence and its moisture tracks northward and then northeastward, heavy rainfall will spread across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania before shifting eastward Tuesday and Tuesday night into eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and southern New England.Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will occur across much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the New York City area and southern and central New England, while higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches can occur over western and central Pennsylvania through Tuesday, also prompting concerns for flash flooding.For Tuesday, it will be a rainy morning commute, so bring your rain gear. The temperature will be a very humid 79. Thunderstorms are expected during the evening commute home.In addition to the rain, expect high rip currents along the New York City, Long Island and New Jersey beaches. The risk is expected to last into Tuesday evening.Tuesday night, the rain and clouds will clear out with a low of 68, and then some great weather is on the way for the rest of the week.Wednesday will be pleasant and dry with a high of 79, while Thursday will be bright and beautiful with a high of 76.Then, fall arrives on Saturday.----------