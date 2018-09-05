WEATHER

What is a tropical depression?

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Bill Evans has an update on Tropical Depression Gordon and Hurricane Florence.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
During the summer and fall, we're always keeping a close eye on the Atlantic Ocean to watch for tropical development.

If the conditions are favorable, a cluster of thunderstorms can develop a closed circulation.
RELATED: The latest on Tropical Depression Gordon

If the sustained winds are below 39mph, this is known as a Tropical Depression.

These systems typically form over warm (80-degree) waters of the tropical Atlantic Basin in areas where there are light winds aloft.

Strong winds in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere tend to tear apart such circulations before they can really get going.

The Tropical Depression can continue to intensify as the circulation becomes better-organized.

If the sustained winds reach 39mph or higher, the depression will become a named Tropical Storm. If the winds reach 74mph or higher, the Tropical Storm becomes a Hurricane.

Tropical Storms and Hurricanes can, of course, cause significant damage, but even if the system just remains as a tropical depression, it can cause flooding rainfall along its path, especially if the system is slow-moving.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweatheraccuweather alertheatlabor dayNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Child killed as winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
AccuWeather Alert: Still hot, but cool weekend ahead
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Amber Alert update: Mom charged after 2-year-old found dead
Student stabbed with comb on NYC's 1st day of school
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman pushing baby in stroller
Man dressed as clown chases kids with stun gun at LI park
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
2 dead in NY fire, neighbors report hearing explosions
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Still hot, but cool weekend ahead
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Police: NJ break-ins could be work of serial burglar
NYC students, new schools chancellor mark 1st day of school
Child killed as winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
More News