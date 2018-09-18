WEATHER

Water pours into NYC subway stations as remnants of Florence make for wet commute

Remnants of Florence made for quite the wet commute in the New York area. (Rory Mondshein and @hardwhitebarbie)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
When it rains, it pours in New York City -- and that apparently holds true for underground as well.

As showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday, several videos from viewers showed the impact of the remnants of Florence.

Flooding at the L train station at 14th Street and 1st Avenue caused commuters to get their feet a little wet.

Video from Penn Station showed what appeared to be a waterfall of rain coming down while people waited for the next train.
Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will occur across much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the New York City area and southern and central New England, while higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches can occur over western and central Pennsylvania through Tuesday, also prompting concerns for flash flooding.

The remnants of Florence will merge with another system pushing through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with a cold front.

In addition to the rain, expect high rip currents along the New York City, Long Island and New Jersey beaches.

