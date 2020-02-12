weather

AccuWeather Alert: Slice of nice weather

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll get some nice weather on Wednesday before it is back to steamy on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



As storms moved across the area Tuesday night, there were reports of damage from trees down.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.

Thursday
Humid again with a high of 90.

Friday
Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.

Saturday
Possible storms with a high of 82.

Sunday
Cooler breeze with a high of 79

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Stays nice with a high of 88.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Half a million people people told to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Double hurricane whammy could impact the Gulf coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RNC Night 2: Melania, Eric Trump, Pompeo at GOP convention | LIVE
Innocent bystander possibly paralyzed in shooting hoping for miracle
3 weeks later, tree downed by Isaias still leaning on home
'He is such a treasure': Family demands justice after 90-year-old struck
Man robs woman carrying infant son in NYC
Tips to save hundreds on back-to-school shopping
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
Show More
Correction officers' union president: 'Don't lay off my members'
Woman charged in newborn death allegedly left child in hamper
Long Island couple writes back-to-school coronavirus children's book
Election Live Updates: First Lady, Trump's children to speak on night 2 of RNC
Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News