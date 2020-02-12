AccuWeather Alert: Slice of nice weather

As storms moved across the area Tuesday night, there were reports of damage from trees down.
From the storm that just came thru Maywood, Bergen County NJ @NWSNewYorkNY @DaveCurren @WeatherNation @nynjpaweather pic.twitter.com/n1Vw0QopZb— ✨Sheryle✨ (@Sheryle1122) August 25, 2020
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Refreshing breeze with a high of 80.
Thursday
Humid again with a high of 90.
Friday
Possible thunderstorm or two with a high of 87.
Saturday
Possible storms with a high of 82.
Sunday
Cooler breeze with a high of 79
Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Stays nice with a high of 88.
