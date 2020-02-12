weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tri-State area sees snow, rain and sleet mix

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State region, including New York City.

Light snow started to arrive in the region Tuesday morning shortly before noon. The snow will turn to ice and rain in the city. Moderate snowfall will continue to areas north and west.

Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.



The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Tuesday, January 26 beginning at 2 a.m. The mayor announced that alternate side parking will be suspended Tuesday and encouraged New Yorkers to stay off the roads.

In Westchester, snow covered major roadway making driving conditions quite slick.

Flurries and drizzle will end Wednesday morning.

Tuesday
Snow mix south with a high of 34.

Wednesday
Morning flakes or drizzle. High of 40.

Thursday
Snow south with a high of 34.

Friday
Clouds and sun. High of 25.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 30.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy. High of 36.

Monday
Rain or snow with a high of 38.

