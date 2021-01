AccuWeather Alert: Tri-State area sees snow, rain and sleet mix

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.

Slick and snow-covered Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester. Take it slow. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/7Afm0N2T3h — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 26, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State region, including New York City.Light snow started to arrive in the region Tuesday morning shortly before noon. The snow will turn to ice and rain in the city. Moderate snowfall will continue to areas north and west.The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Tuesday, January 26 beginning at 2 a.m. The mayor announced that alternate side parking will be suspended Tuesday and encouraged New Yorkers to stay off the roads.In Westchester, snow covered major roadway making driving conditions quite slick.Flurries and drizzle will end Wednesday morning.Snow mix south with a high of 34.Morning flakes or drizzle. High of 40.Snow south with a high of 34.Clouds and sun. High of 25.Sun to clouds with a high of 30.Mostly cloudy. High of 36.Rain or snow with a high of 38.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app