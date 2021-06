AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon, but they are not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday's damaging storms.Steamy pop-ups. High of 90.Lowering humidity. High 82.Much cooler. High 70.T-Storm chance. High 75.Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 76.Showers and storms. High 80.Clouds and sun. High of 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app