AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms

Wednesday
Steamy pop-ups. High of 90.
Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 82.
Friday
Much cooler. High 70.
Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 75.
Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 76.
Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 78.
