AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday afternoon, but they are not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday's damaging storms.

Wednesday
Steamy pop-ups. High of 90.

Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 82.

Friday
Much cooler. High 70.

Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 75.

Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 76.

Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High of 78.


