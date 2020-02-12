weather

AccuWeather: Steamy with a storm in spots

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Early clouds with sun later

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect mixed clouds and sun on Wednesday as it becomes hot and more humid with a thunderstorm in spots, mainly later in the day. Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for steamy conditions, PM storm. High of 90.

Thursday
Still warm with a high of 82.

Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.

Saturday

Cloudy and cool. High of 62.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 69.

Monday
A bit milder. High 75.

Tuesday
Sun and a storm. High 78.

