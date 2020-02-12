AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings in New Jersey

RELATED | Warnings, alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service
Big winds move in Friday afternoon with gusts that could surpass 50 mph and cause some damage across the Tri-State area.
Friday
Gusty afternoon with a high of 68.
Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 65.
Sunday
Warmer mix. High of 76.
Monday
Showers return with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Warmer thunderstorm. High of 77.
Wednesday
Cooler shower. High of 67.
Thursday
Stays unsettled. High of 63.
