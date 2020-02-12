weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings in New Jersey

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey until 9 p.m.

RELATED | Warnings, alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service

Big winds move in Friday afternoon with gusts that could surpass 50 mph and cause some damage across the Tri-State area.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.



Friday
Gusty afternoon with a high of 68.

Saturday
Breezy and brighter. High of 65.

Sunday
Warmer mix. High of 76.

Monday
Showers return with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Warmer thunderstorm. High of 77.

Wednesday
Cooler shower. High of 67.

Thursday
Stays unsettled. High of 63.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old child shot in shoulder in Yonkers: Police
Family demanding answers after loved one's coffin found unearthed, open
NFL Draft: Jets hope for franchise QB, Giants look at best available
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
The Countdown: Breaking down Biden's 1st Congressional address
Adams gets big endorsement for NYC mayor, unveils crime plan
Show More
Search on for porch pirate who stole man's cancer meds
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
Drug overdose deaths in NYC increase during pandemic
Suffolk County continues push to get residents vaccinated
Synagogue vandalism incidents have Jewish communities on edge
More TOP STORIES News