weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storm watch in effect for New Jersey

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Mostly cloudy with spot storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of New Jersey through Monday evening.

Monday
Late day thunderstorm with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Clearing and nice. High of 79.

Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.

Thursday
Mostly sunny and nice. High of 77.

Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 81.

Saturday
Shower and thunderstorm possible. High of 84.

Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.


