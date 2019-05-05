Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain will be falling in the Tri-State area Sunday but will taper off later in the day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Cooler rain with a high of 60.

Monday
Turning warmer with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 76.

Wednesday
Cloudy and cooler with a high near 64.

Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 61.

Friday
Rain possible with a high of 63.

Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 66.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
