AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain will be falling in the Tri-State area Sunday but will taper off later in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Cooler rain with a high of 60.
Monday
Turning warmer with a high of 67.
Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 76.
Wednesday
Cloudy and cooler with a high near 64.
Thursday
Rain possible with a high of 61.
Friday
Rain possible with a high of 63.
Saturday
Clouds breaking with a high near 66.
