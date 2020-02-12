weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tropical showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert day as heavy downpours could lead to lower visibility and some localized flooding.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tropical showers with a high of 78.

Friday
Evening drying with a high of 75.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 73.



Sunday
Showers return with a high of 75.

Monday
Clearing and drier with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Cool wind with a high of 73.

Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 74.



Watch Episode One of Rising Risk: Double Impact
EMBED More News Videos

The future of floodwater in one of the hardest-hit areas: Lower Manhattan. A look at the science and what's being done to protect the community and the businesses that thrive there



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Temps plunge, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
Laura death toll now 16; many from carbon monoxide
Death toll from Hurricane Laura climbs to 16
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old federal inmate caught after escaping custody
Nassau County home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid pandemic
Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
MTA workers help save 70-year-old man from oncoming train
NYC retirements jump as teachers grapple with COVID challenges
Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident
Show More
FDNY adds 27 names to memorial wall for 9/11-related deaths
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
3 women struck by stray bullets while inside homes
NY doc charged with abusing patients, including Andrew Yang's wife
NYC to reopen indoor dining by end of month
More TOP STORIES News