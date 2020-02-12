RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tropical showers with a high of 78.
Friday
Evening drying with a high of 75.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 73.
Sunday
Showers return with a high of 75.
Monday
Clearing and drier with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Cool wind with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 74.
Watch Episode One of Rising Risk: Double Impact
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.